Goldman Sachs accused in 1MDB scandal | Money Talks

Goldman Sachs is in the cross hairs of Malaysian and US investigators over its role in the 1MDB scandal. Two former executives have now been charged in the multi-billion dollar corruption case. The investment giant helped issue bonds worth $6.5 billion for the Malaysian state development fund, and investigators say that money was siphoned-off to the personal accounts of former prime minister, Najib Razak, and other officials. And as Mobin Nasir reports, Goldman has a long history of questionable deals, and not just in Malaysia. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #GoldmanSachs #NajibRazak #1MDBscandal
November 12, 2018
