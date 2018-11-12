World Share

India’s #Metoo Movement: Just the beginning?

It's the world's largest democracy where women still struggle for equal rights in a patriarchal society. But now India is having its #MeToo moment with Bollywood actors speaking out about their treatment at the hands of powerful men. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #India #MeToo #SexualHarassment