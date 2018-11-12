POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed - Trump. Making Remembrance Sunday All About Him. Not great
15:00
World
NewsFeed - Trump. Making Remembrance Sunday All About Him. Not great
- Donald Trump came to Paris to remember the world’s war dead. He did not visit American graves because of the rain. The internet was blown away - More than 30 people died in wildfires in California. The flames are affecting celebrities. They then post to social media to tell people they are ok. - Bobi Wine plays Kampala again - Singles day blow out in China - Ender the tippy-tappy dancing dog #WWI #CaliforniaWildfires #BobiWine
November 12, 2018
