8th Malatya International Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase

All this week, a Showcase team will be bringing you daily highlights from the eighth annual Malatya International Film Festival. Cinephiles there will get to view yet to be released films as well as a selection of award winners. But alongside the festival's diverse collection of cinematic offerings, are a series of side events that, as Showcase arts reporter Alican Pamir tells us, is meant to promote a higher level of film culture.