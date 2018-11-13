POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia calls on OPEC to cut oil exports | Money Talks
05:56
BizTech
Saudi Arabia calls on OPEC to cut oil exports | Money Talks
Saudi Arabia says it wants to dramatically cut its oil exports and it wants other oil producers to do the same. Oil prices have been falling since mid-September and cuts in supply could help drive rates back up. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the Kingdom could face a tough time getting other oil exporting countries on board. For more on the story, we speak to Ellen Wald, president of energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting, and author of the book Saudi, Inc. #SaudiArabia #OPEC #OilExport
November 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?