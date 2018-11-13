World Share

Nile Water Conflict: Who owns it?

The Nile is synonymous with Egypt and supplies almost 100% of its water. It's the longest river in the world, rising up out of the eastern Africa region with sources from the Ethiopian highlands. But with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance dam project almost finished, is Egypt heading for a water crisis? Joining us on Skype from Utah, US is John Mukum Mbaku, Co-Author of â€˜Governing the Nile Basin: The search for a new legal regime; also on Skype from Doha, Qatar is Harry Verhoeven, Professor of Government at Georgetown University. Here at the Roundtable we have Adel Darwish, veteran journalist and author of 'Water Wars: Coming Conflicts in the Middle East' and Abdurahman Sayed-Bohashem, analyst on the Horn of Africa. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #NileRiver #WaterWars #GrandEthiopianRenaissanceDam