World Share

Is Brexit good for Britain?

With just four months to go before Brexit, the British Prime Minister Theresa May still doesn't have a workable plan to negotiate a withdrawal that suits all sides. Her idea - called the Chequers Plan - is struggling to get the support it needs. Now many are calling for the public to be allowed to vote again on one of the biggest issues to face the country since World War Two. Guests: Julie Girling Member of the European Parliament for South West England and Gibraltar Graham Gudgin Former special adviser to Northern Ireland's first minister Mike Galsworthy Founder of Scientists for EU