POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Brexit good for Britain?
22:24
World
Is Brexit good for Britain?
With just four months to go before Brexit, the British Prime Minister Theresa May still doesn't have a workable plan to negotiate a withdrawal that suits all sides. Her idea - called the Chequers Plan - is struggling to get the support it needs. Now many are calling for the public to be allowed to vote again on one of the biggest issues to face the country since World War Two. Guests: Julie Girling Member of the European Parliament for South West England and Gibraltar Graham Gudgin Former special adviser to Northern Ireland's first minister Mike Galsworthy Founder of Scientists for EU
November 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?