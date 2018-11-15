POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IMF says GCC economies to revive this year | Money Talks
05:17
BizTech
IMF says GCC economies to revive this year | Money Talks
The energy-rich Gulf region is recovering this year. The International Monetary Fund says higher oil prices and production have helped offset last year's contraction. But it has warned against any complacency due to uncertainty over crude prices and has urged the bloc to expand economic reforms, cut spending and tackle its dependency on oil. We speak to Nader Habibi, Professor of Practice in Economics of the Middle East at Brandeis University for more on the story. #IMF #GCC #Economy
November 15, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?