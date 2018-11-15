BizTech Share

IMF says GCC economies to revive this year | Money Talks

The energy-rich Gulf region is recovering this year. The International Monetary Fund says higher oil prices and production have helped offset last year's contraction. But it has warned against any complacency due to uncertainty over crude prices and has urged the bloc to expand economic reforms, cut spending and tackle its dependency on oil. We speak to Nader Habibi, Professor of Practice in Economics of the Middle East at Brandeis University for more on the story. #IMF #GCC #Economy