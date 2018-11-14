POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York and Arlington to split Amazon's HQ2 | Money Talks
05:33
BizTech
Not everyone can fork out $5 billion on a new home but that is exactly what the world's largest online retailer plans to do. Amazon says it is splitting its "second headquarters" between New York City and northern Virginia. And it is promising to create thousands of jobs, which will likely mean a warm welcome for the e-commerce giant. But not everyone's happy. For more, we speak to Harry Horton who joins us from Alexandria, Virginia. #Amazon #HQ2 #US
November 14, 2018
