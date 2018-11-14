POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution | Exhibitions | Showcase
08:45
World
The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution | Exhibitions | Showcase
Although it’s been 100 years since the Romanov dynasty ended in the most gruesome way, fascination with the Russian imperial family remains as high as ever. And now an exhibit in London is re-examining the fate of the House of Romanov through the prism of science, medicine and forensics. We sent Showcase's Miranda Atty out to do a little digging for herself. And we speak with author Helen Rappaport to find out more details about the mystery behind Russia's last royal dynasty. She has penned several books on the royal family, including her last one titled 'The Race to Save the Romanovs'.
November 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?