POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Vernice Klier | Cinema | Showcase
06:57
World
Vernice Klier | Cinema | Showcase
One of the guests at this year's Malatya International Film Festival is acting coach and living legend Vernice Klier. The seasoned pro who has helped the likes of Juliet Binosh and Vincent Cassel up their acting game is serving on this year's jury. TRT World producer Alican Pamir sat down with Klier for an exclusive one on one interview where they discussed the essentials of being a good actor and the challenges of performing.
November 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?