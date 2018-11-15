POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gaza ceasefire | DC voting rights| Privatising the Afghan war
Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman quit after a ceasefire stopped a deluge of air strikes and Hamas rockets. But after so many broken ceasefire agreements, is there any hope the deal between the two sides will hold? Also why were residents of Washington, DC, left out of the midterm elections? And could Donald Trump hand over the Afghan war to American mercenaries? We look at efforts being made by Blackwater’s former CEO.
November 15, 2018
