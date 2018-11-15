POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PM Theresa May rallies support for Brexit deal | Money Talks
06:27
BizTech
PM Theresa May rallies support for Brexit deal | Money Talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May says she has reached a draft agreement on Brexit with the European Union. She is hoping to get enough support to ensure the parliament's approval but as Peter Franks reports, there is still a lot that could go wrong. For more on this, Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School in the UK, joins us from London. #Brexit #UK #TheresaMay
November 15, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?