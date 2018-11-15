BizTech Share

PM Theresa May rallies support for Brexit deal | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she has reached a draft agreement on Brexit with the European Union. She is hoping to get enough support to ensure the parliament's approval but as Peter Franks reports, there is still a lot that could go wrong. For more on this, Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School in the UK, joins us from London. #Brexit #UK #TheresaMay