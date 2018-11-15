POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy defies EU over budget spending plans | Money Talks
Italy is defying Brussels and sticking to its big-spending budget for next year. The European Commission had set a Tuesday deadline for a revised plan, after rejecting Rome's proposal last month to boost welfare spending that would blow-out the deficit to 2.4% of GDP. For more on the story, we speak to Michele Geraci, Italy's Under-Secretary of State for Economic Development, and University of Nottingham’s economist. #Italy #EU #Budget
November 15, 2018
