Competition at Malatya Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase
08:33
World
At the Malatya International Film Festival, the jury may still have time to decide on who the winners will be. But one thing is for certain, for them it's going to be a tough call to make due to the great number of high-quality productions that are in competition. So TRT World's Alican Pamir took it up to himself to shed the limelight on specific films and their makers which need that extra public attention. And we also speak to Showcase reporter Alican Pamir to learn more about what's going on at the festival.
November 16, 2018
More Videos
