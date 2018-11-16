POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Khashoggi Killing: Funeral prayer held for slain Saudi journalist
The Khashoggi Killing: Funeral prayer held for slain Saudi journalist
Funeral prayers have been held at an Istanbul mosque for journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in Saudi Arabia's consulate in the city on October 2. Khashoggi's fiance, Hatice Cengiz, called for prayers to be held across the world, despite the fact his body hasn't yet been found. Ahmet Alioglu was there, and spoke to some of the mourners. #Khashoggi #FuneralPrayer #SaudiArabia
November 16, 2018
