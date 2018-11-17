POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
California Wildfires: Number of people missing rises to more than 600
02:18
World
While firefighters continue to battle blazes in both Northern and Southern California, and rescue workers sift through the rubble searching for human remains, thousands of evacuees are being allowed to return to their homes. But for many, there's nothing to go home to. In one mobile home park in Los Angeles County, approximately half of the 200 homes burned to the ground. Mary MacCarthy reports. #California #Wildfires
November 17, 2018
