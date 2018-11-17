POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Wedding on hold as rubble cleared after strike
Weddings are big business in the Gaza Strip. Despite a 12-year blockade and economic hardship, Palestinian families usually celebrate marriage with gusto. On Sunday, a groom from Gaza was hoping to marry his Syrian bride. But the wedding has been put on hold, because his home has been damaged by an Israeli airstrike. Iolo ap Dafydd in Gaza City reports on what the couple plan to do next. #WeddingBusiness #Palestine #Israel
November 17, 2018
