California Fires: Trump meets fire survivors during California visit
Nine days after the start of Calfornia's deadliest wildfires in more than a century, President Trump visited the state where more than 70 people have been killed and over 1,000 are unaccounted for. It could take firefighters at least another two weeks to contain the flames, with imminent high winds likely to erase their recent gains. Christine Pirovolakis reports. #California #Wildfires #Trump
November 18, 2018
