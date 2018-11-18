World Share

Turkstream Pipeline: Russian and Turkish leaders to attend opening

Turkey is set to launch one of its largest energy projects. On Monday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin will join his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the opening ceremony of the Turkstream pipeline in Istanbul. It's a joint project that will see a gas pipeline stretch across the Black Sea, linking Russia, Turkey and southeastern Europe. Caitlin McGee has more.