IFC committed to Turkey, its second largest investment destination globally | Money Talks
BizTech
With the recent turbulence in Turkey's economy, the International Finance Corporation says it is boosting investments in the country to create more jobs and encourage sustainable development. TRT World’s senior business producer, Mobin Nasir, caught-up with the IFC's regional head, Gokhan Kont at the Capital Markets Summit in Istanbul. He began by asking him about the bank's current investments in Turkey.
November 19, 2018
