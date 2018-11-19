Cracks in May's cabinet endanger Brexit deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting for her political life after facing a huge backlash against her draft Brexit deal which has also rattled global markets. Several ministers have called it quits including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who says the agreement is fatally flawed. And some of the prime minister's colleagues are calling for her to resign. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more on this, Rajneesh Narula, International Business Regulation professor at the University of Reading's Henley Business School, joins us from London. #Brexit #Uk #TheresaMay
November 19, 2018
