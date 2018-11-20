POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Human beings could become the first species to document their own extinction
02:28
World
Human beings could become the first species to document their own extinction
Human beings could become the first species to document their own extinction. That's the warning from the United Nations. Ecosystems are collapsing and killing the world's wildlife. Without them, the lack of clean water and food would threaten the existence of humanity. There's still time to save ourselves, and the UN's biodiversity chief is urging governments to take action to protect the planet. But they must do it now. Hyder Abbasi reports.
November 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?