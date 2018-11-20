POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron and Merkel call for a European army. But do they really need one?
17:27
World
Macron and Merkel call for a European army. But do they really need one?
French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Europe needs to protect itself from China, Russia and the United States. US President Donald Trump took the comment as an insult. Then, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel chimed in, throwing her full support behind Macron, suggesting an EU army would actually complement NATO. But is that really the case? Guests: Dominik Tarczynski Member of Polish Parliament with ruling Law and Justice party Klaus Jurgens Political analyst
November 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?