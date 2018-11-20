November 20, 2018
02:27
02:27
Disgust Food Museum: Rotting fish and maggots on display
Most museums try to attract visitors with famous works of art and important historical artifacts. But a new museum in Sweden has a rather different approach. And as Christine Pirovolakis reports, visitors are warned the exhibit is not for the faint of stomach, and just in case, everyone is conveniently given a vomit bag. Some viewers may want to turn away. #Food #DisgustFoodMuseum #Sweden
