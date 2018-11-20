POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War In Yemen: Saudi-led coalition rejects Houthi ceasefire
02:16
World
The War In Yemen: Saudi-led coalition rejects Houthi ceasefire
The Saudi-led coalition has rejected a ceasefire and will keep bombing positions held by Houthi rebels in Yemen's port city of Hudaida. The coalition has carried out more than 10 air strikes on the rebel-held city. The renewed offensive comes after both Houthis and coalition forces suspended fighting, saying they would take part in a new round of UN peace talks. Caitlin McGee reports. #Yemen #Ceasefire #SaudiArabia
November 20, 2018
