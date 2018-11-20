World Share

Air Pollution: Toxic Politics

Over 90% of the world’s population breathes dirty air. Its pollution deemed unsafe by the World Health Organisation. But as populations grow -- and urban sprawl expands. What’s being done to sort out the smog? Joining us is Johan Kuylenstierna, Policy Director at the Stockholm Environment Institute; Ahmad Rafay Alam, Environmental Lawyer and activist; Aaron Kiely, Clean Air Campaigner at Friends of the Earth and Liza Selley, Air Pollution Toxicologist at King’s College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.