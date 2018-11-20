Future Library | Literature | Showcase

World Share

Future Library

In 2014, Scottish artist Katie Paterson started a project in Norway. One thousand trees were planted just outside of Oslo, for a very specific mission in mind. The goal is to create the “Future Library” out of the trees planted in the forest, one hundred years from now. And every year, a writer contributes an unpublished, unread manuscript to the collection which will be held in trust. Artist Katie Paterson describes the Future Library as a living, breathing, organic artwork, unfolding over literally a century. And she joins us now from Edinburgh to talk more about the project. #FutureLibrary #Showcase