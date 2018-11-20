POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Future Library | Literature | Showcase
06:18
World
Future Library | Literature | Showcase
In 2014, Scottish artist Katie Paterson started a project in Norway. One thousand trees were planted just outside of Oslo, for a very specific mission in mind. The goal is to create the “Future Library” out of the trees planted in the forest, one hundred years from now. And every year, a writer contributes an unpublished, unread manuscript to the collection which will be held in trust. Artist Katie Paterson describes the Future Library as a living, breathing, organic artwork, unfolding over literally a century. And she joins us now from Edinburgh to talk more about the project. #FutureLibrary #Showcase
November 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?