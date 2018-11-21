World Share

Dinosaurs For Sale: Jurassic-era skeletons up for auction in Paris

If you're in the middle of re-decorating your home and looking for some unusual art how do you feel about a pair of dinosaur skeletons? Two Jurassic-era fossils stretching four metres long are up for auction in Paris. And as Sarah Morice reports, their new owner will need deep pockets because each is expected to fetch between half a million and 900-thousand dollars.