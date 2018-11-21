What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

What’s behind the appointment of Mahindra Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka’s prime minister?

Sri Lanka’s Mahindra Rajapaksa has been accused of widespread nepotism, along with brutally ending a war with the north's Tamil Tigers, which killed thousands of civilians. The threat of a renewed authoritarianism was enough for Rajapaksa to lose a no confidence vote, one that was marred by scuffles within parliament. Guests: Rajiva Wijesinha Former government adviser Shamara Wettimuny Associate at Verite Research