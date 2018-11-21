POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s behind the appointment of Mahindra Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka’s prime minister?
17:51
World
What’s behind the appointment of Mahindra Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka’s prime minister?
Sri Lanka’s Mahindra Rajapaksa has been accused of widespread nepotism, along with brutally ending a war with the north's Tamil Tigers, which killed thousands of civilians. The threat of a renewed authoritarianism was enough for Rajapaksa to lose a no confidence vote, one that was marred by scuffles within parliament. Guests: Rajiva Wijesinha Former government adviser Shamara Wettimuny Associate at Verite Research
November 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?