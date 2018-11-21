World Share

The Khashoggi Killing: Trump says the US will not punish Saudi Arabia

Turkey has accused the United States of turning a blind eye to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and dismissed comments from President Donald Trump as "comical". It comes after Trump said the Saudi Crown Prince may have known about the plan to kill Khashoggi. But added the US would still stand by Saudi Arabia because punishing the kingdom would destabilize the gobal economy. Francis Collings reports. #Khashoggi #Trump #SaudiArabia