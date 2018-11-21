World Share

Black Pete

Despite a UN call to reform an offensive tradition in the Netherlands, Black Pete is still a part of some holiday celebrations at this time of year. Will tradition ever give way to changing attitudes? Joining us is Quinsy Gario, Performance Artist and Anti-Black Pete Activist; Pam Evenhuis, Spokesman for the Saint Nicholas in Amsterdam initiative to turn Black Petes into Chimney Petes; Danny Sanders, Dutch Social Media Influencer, lives in Amsterdam, and Rashid Nix, Equality Campaigner and Green-Party Candidate. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #blackpete, #blackface, #racism