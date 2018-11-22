POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
When will the Iraqi government rebuild Sinjar?
When will the Iraqi government rebuild Sinjar?
When the small town of Sinjar in northern Iraq was captured by Daesh, it forced hundreds of thousands of its residents to leave. Most from the Yazidi religious minority. But three years ago the terror group was defeated and forced out of Sinjar. But getting them out wasn’t east, the brutal battle destroyed 70 percent of the Sinjar’s infrastructure. The few residents that have returned say that there's still no electricity, clean water or hospitals. And as they watch other parts of Iraq being rebuilt, they're asking why Sinjar is being ignored. Guests: Salim Merza Yazidi activist Yonadam Yousip Kanna Member of the Iraqi parliament Assyrian Democratic Movement party
November 22, 2018
