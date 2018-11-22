BizTech Share

Tariffs on e-bike imports hurting US firms | Money Talks

The US midterm elections may have taken some power away from Donald Trump's party, but the US president is showing no sign of backing down on his trade agenda. He's determined to end what he calls Beijing's unfair trade practices, threatening even more tariffs on Chinese imports. And while the pressure has made China sit-up and take notice, it's also come at a cost to American businesses. Kevin McAleese visited a company in Pittsburgh that's taken a hit. #UStariffs #Ebike #China