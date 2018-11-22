Paper creations in Japan House London | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
As an art form, Japanese paper making is entirely unique. Delicate yet strong, able to be moulded into countless shapes and designs, it's both incredibly popular and incredibly practical. So what better to showcase at Japan House London - the country's newest culture building? It's the third such space, after Sao Paulo and Los Angeles, to provide an immersive Japanese experience, in everything from gastronomy to design.
November 22, 2018
