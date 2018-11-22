POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Talks: May: Agreement on future relations right for UK
02:26
World
Brexit Talks: May: Agreement on future relations right for UK
Theresa May continues the hard sell for her vision of Brexit. The British Prime Minister has now reached an agreement with the EU on what the country's future relationship with the bloc will look like after the end of March next year. It still has to be approved by all EU leaders at an emergency summit on Sunday, and several issues have threatened to delay its agreement. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she won't go to the summit unless it's all agreed. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit #UK #TheresaMay
November 22, 2018
