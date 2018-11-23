POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gaza Unemployment: University graduates struggle to find jobs
02:14
World
Gaza Unemployment: University graduates struggle to find jobs
A recent survey found that nearly 56 percent of Palestinian college graduates under the age of 29 are unemployed in Palestine. And in Gaza alone, a quarter-million university graduates find no work opportunities once they finish school. The 12-year-long blockade and the Palestinian division have only made things worse for Gazans, as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #Gaza #Jobmarket #Palestine
November 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?