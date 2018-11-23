World Share

Gaza Unemployment: University graduates struggle to find jobs

A recent survey found that nearly 56 percent of Palestinian college graduates under the age of 29 are unemployed in Palestine. And in Gaza alone, a quarter-million university graduates find no work opportunities once they finish school. The 12-year-long blockade and the Palestinian division have only made things worse for Gazans, as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #Gaza #Jobmarket #Palestine