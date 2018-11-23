POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump sides with Saudi Crown Prince | Will Asia Bibi get asylum? | France fuel protests
53:15
World
Trump sides with Saudi Crown Prince | Will Asia Bibi get asylum? | France fuel protests
A White House statement raises concerns that Donald Trump will accept a journalist's killing when dollars are at stake. Asia Bibi was acquitted of blasphemy charges in Pakistan but extremists want to hang her. We speak to her lawyer about getting the Christian woman asylum. And hundreds are injured over mass protests against fuel hikes in France. Will either the government or demonstrators back down?
November 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?