World Share

California Widlfire: Thanksgiving hope rises from ashes of Paradise

Thousands of evacuees from California's wildfires have been spending their Thanksgiving in shelters and makeshift camps, as heavy rainfall is helping put out the fires. At least 84 people have been killed, and more than 560 are still missing. Harry Horton spent the Thanksgiving holiday with families who fled the fires, and others who stayed behind. #California #Wildfire #Thanksgiving