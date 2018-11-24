POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq should help Iran to bust US sanctions, says Iraq's former national security adviser
Iraq should help Iran to bust US sanctions, says Iraq's former national security adviser
Iraq's new government is looking to tackle a host of challenges from security threats, to quelling protests directed at officials in Baghdad. The country's north is also reeling from the devastation left by Daesh, who were largely driven out in heavy fighting one year ago. Guests: Mowaffak al Rubaie Former national security adviser in Iraq Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish diplomat and the CEO of Global Resources Partnership
November 24, 2018
