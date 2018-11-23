War Crimes Criminal: Yekatom charged with crimes against humanity

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
C.A.R War crimes suspect Alfred Yekatom, appeared for pre-trial at the ICC in the Hague. The Central African Republic war crimes suspect, Alfred Yekatom, is appearing before the International Criminal Court at the Hague. Yakatom surrendered to the ICC on Nov. 17 after the court issued an arrest warrant. He's accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 2013 and 2014. TRT World Producer Usman Aliyu Uba explain more about the Pre-trial. #WarCrimes #AlfredYekatom #CAR
November 23, 2018
