UK and EU agree on draft declaration for future ties | Money Talks

After 18 months of tense Brexit negotiations, momentum finally appears to be building behind a draft agreement. In the latest sign of progress, the UK and EU have agreed on the terms of their relationship after their divorce, in addition to their draft withdrawal deal that was reached last week. EU leaders will discuss and vote on the two proposals at a special summit on Sunday. But as Liz Maddock reports, there are still some big disagreements. For more on this, Vicky Pryce, board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, joins us from London. #Brexit #UK #EU
November 23, 2018
