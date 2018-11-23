BizTech Share

Denmark suspends arms sales to Riyadh | Money Talks

Pressure continues to mount on Saudi Arabia following the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate. Some countries have now halted arms sales to the oil-rich kingdom, and they're calling on others to do the same until those responsible are brought to justice. But as Reagan des Vignes reports, the Saudis still have a key ally on their side. For more on the story, we speak to Dominic Dudley, editor at Gulf States News. #Khashoggi #Denmark #SaudiArabia