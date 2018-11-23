POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Democrats pledge to block Trump's agenda | Money Talks
07:58
BizTech
Democrats pledge to block Trump's agenda | Money Talks
Democrats have ended eight years of Republican rule in the US House of Representatives, while Republicans are expected to add a few seats to their slim majority in the Senate. It leaves Congress in gridlock, but Democrats say it's just what they need to loosen Donald Trump's grip on policy-making. But it's another event on the horizon that's got financial markets uneasy. Laila Humairah has more. And we are joined by Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Uspolitics #Democrats #Trump
November 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?