Pakistan Attacks: Deadly gun and bomb attacks hit Pakistan

China says the deadly attack on its consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi will not affect its investment in the country. On Friday, three gunmen tried to break into the consulate but were killed by security guards. Two bystanders died in the exchange. In another attack, in the northwest, at least 32 people were killed by a suicide bomber. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Pakistan #Bombattack #SuicideBomber