World Share

California Wildfires: Survivors blame poor early warning systems

More rain is forecast in Northern California, that it's hoped will help firefighters extinguish the last of the state's deadliest wildfire. Two weeks after fire destroyed the town of Paradise, survivors are trying to cope with losing almost everything - including family members. Harry Horton met one woman who lost her mother, and is blaming the poor early warning systems for her death. #California #Wildfires #EarlyWarningSystem