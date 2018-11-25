POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU Endorses Brexit Deal: EU leaders back Theresa May's deal in Brussels
02:26
World
EU Endorses Brexit Deal: EU leaders back Theresa May's deal in Brussels
EU Leaders have signed off on the terms of the UK's withdrawal from their union. They gathered in Brussels for an extraordinary summit to sign off on the Withdrawal Treaty and a political declaration about the future. Now, British Prime Minister Theresa May, has to persuade the British parliament to accept the deal. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels. #Brexit #EU #UK
November 25, 2018
