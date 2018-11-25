World Share

Mars Mission: NASA InSight probe to land on the red planet

Mars is about to get its first visitor in years. After a six-month journey, NASA's InSight spacecraft is expected to touch down on the the Red Planet on Monday. Its job is to explore the inside of the planet, in a way that's not been done before. But as Usmaan Lone reports, the first task is to land the spacecraft safely, and that - may be a little tricky. #NASA #MarsMission #InSightSpacecraft