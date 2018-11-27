POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Tensions continue over Ukranian boats' seizure
02:18
World
Ukraine's parliament has approved President Petro Poroshenko's request to introduce a 30-day period of martial law starting on November 28th, following escalating tensions with Russia. Tensions with Russia seized three Ukrainian navy vessels, and 23 crew members in the Kerch Strait on Sunday. The boats were sailing off the coast of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, when they were taken. Mhairi Beveridge reports. #Crimea #Russia #Ukraine
November 27, 2018
