War On Drugs: Turkish NGO leads conference on drug addiction
01:48
World
War On Drugs: Turkish NGO leads conference on drug addiction
Substance abuse be it alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs is a problem costing the global economy hundreds of billions of dollars a year. Tackling the problem is the main focus of a conference here in Istanbul. The Turkish Green Crescent hopes to lead a global initiative to come up with a different approach to bring an end to the crisis. Yasin Eken reports. #DrugAddiction #TurkishGreenCrescent
November 27, 2018
